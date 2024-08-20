Stree 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (5 Days): Becomes 3rd 300 Crore Grosser Of 2024, All Set To Beat Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Today To Be At #2

Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm, surpassing even the most optimistic predictions. While the sequel was expected to perform well, its unprecedented success has left everyone in awe. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer has been raking in blockbuster earnings each day, and today, it has joined the elite 300 crore club. Read on for more details!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 – India

Continuing its phenomenal run, Stree 2 remained unshakable at the box office, showing a remarkable hold even on the partial holiday for Rakshabandhan (Day 5). After a stellar four-day extended weekend, the film’s momentum was unstoppable.

On the domestic front, Stree 2 has surpassed Fighter‘s lifetime earnings and is also on track to exceed Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi version)‘s lifetime business within its first week, positioning itself as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Stree 2: Week 1 Box Office Collection

Wed Previews: 9.40 crore

Thu: 55.40 crore

Fri: 35.30 crore

Sat: 45.70 crore

Sun: 58.20 crore

Mon: 38.40 crore

Total: 242.40 crore (India net)

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections After 5 Days

The movie has done fabulous business overseas, too. Stree 2 collected 48 crore from the international arena and will soon hit its half-century mark. After combining the film’s Gross India total of 286.03 crore (including taxes) with overseas, the worldwide total of the horror-comedy stands at 334.03 crore.

With these numbers, Stree 2 has become the third film of the year to cross the 300 crore mark, overtaking HanuMan on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 at the worldwide box office. It is expected to dethrone Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter today to claim the #2 spot.

Highest-Grossing Indian Films of 2024 (Worldwide Gross):

Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crore Fighter – 354.70 crore Stree 2 – 334.03 crore HanuMan – 294.18 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Guntur Kaaram – 181.86 crore Crew – 161.2 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore The Goat Life – 160.08 crore

It’s still too early to predict Stree 2’s final box office tally, but with its exceptional performance and no signs of slowing down, a 500 crore total seems well within reach—and even 600 crore can’t be ruled out.

