Shraddha Kapoor has become the talk of the town with her latest release, Stree 2. The film is having an unprecedented run at the Indian box office and is reaching new heights with each passing day. With just one big success, the actress is now back in the competition among the current lot of female stars in Bollywood. The comparison between her and Alia Bhatt is being made, so let’s find out what their box office statistics say!

Alia and Shraddha are being compared because both actresses started their acting careers during almost the same period. Shraddha made her acting debut with Teen Patti (2010). On the other hand, Alia started her career with Student Of The Year (2012), so there’s a gap of just 2 years. Cut to now, both have achieved a lot and enjoy massive popularity among the masses.

Both Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have proved their mettle as actors, and at the same time, they have played really smartly in terms of balancing the content and the commercial viability of their filmography. As a result, both have enjoyed big box office successes and are in healthy competition at the box office.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt, she has delivered six 100 crore club entrants at the Indian box office: 2 States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has five films in the 100-crore club: Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Both are at a tie in terms of 200 crore club entrants. Alia Bhatt has one film in the 200 crore club (Brahmastra), and Shraddha Kapoor has one film (Stree 2). However, when it comes to the 300 crore club, Shraddha walks away as the winner with one film in the coveted club, Saaho, while Alia has none.

With Stree 2 aiming for the sky, Shraddha Kapoor is expected to score an edge with one 400 crore or 500 crore net grosser, too.

