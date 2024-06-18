Alia Bhatt had a rocky start to her Bollywood journey. She was massively trolled after her portrayal as Shanaya in Student Of The Year, and the audience almost rejected her because of the nepotism debate. Little did one know she would become one of the most bankable stars after climbing up the ladder with impressive films like Highway, Raazi, and Udta Punjab. Let’s take a look at her post-pandemic releases and their verdicts today!

While Bollywood was struggling and South films were blossoming at the Indian box office, Alia was among the rare actors who could revive footfalls on the big screens. She created a storm with her first release in the post-pandemic era, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi was reportedly made on a staggering budget of 100 crores. The biographical crime drama received massive praise, and Alia Bhatt surpassed every expectation possible as an actor. However, due to the COVID restrictions, it turned out to be an average affair at the box office.

Next on the list is Brahmastra, which was made on a large budget, although the official number has not been revealed. Apart from its never-before-seen VFX, the fantasy action adventure was special because it was where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love. It was also their first union on-screen.

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was lauded for its performances, visual effects, and soundtrack but criticized for its dialogue. All in all, the Ayan Mukerji directorial turned out to be another average affair.

Last but not least is Karan Johar‘s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Around 160 crores were spent on production, while another 18 crores were splurged on print and publicity. All in all, the total cost came to around 178 crores.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post-pandemic release and their box office verdicts:

Gangubai Kathiawadi: 128.89 crores (average)

(average) Brahmastra: 268 crores (average)

(average) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153 crores (plus)

All in all, Alia Bhatt received a lot of praise for all three films, but unfortunately, none of them earned the hit verdict, which we’re sure is a lesser-known fact.

P.S: RRR is not considered in this list because Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirmed that the actress had only a cameo role in the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

