Inside Out 2 sets records with its opening weekend numbers, making it the biggest opening of 2024. It has reportedly earned significantly more than its predecessor, which came out in 2015. The first part won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and this might follow the same path. However, there is still a lot to be considered in that area. The movie will surely be an exceptional affair at the box office overall. Scroll below for more.

The first movie by Pete Docter showed us how Sadness was necessary for Riley to feel Joy and it was a roller-coaster ride of emotions. The latest release has added new emotions to the mix, including Anxiety and Envy. The film’s Audience Score on the Rotten Tomatoes platform speaks for the viewers, and the film received a 96% score for how much they liked it. The critics have rated it 91%, and on CinemaScore as well, it has got an A.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando has shared a detailed report of Inside Out 2’s opening weekend collection at the North American box office. According to the report, the movie by Kelsey Mann earned a staggering $154.2 million in the US on its debut weekend. It is the second biggest opening weekend of all time for animation, only behind Incredibles 2’s $182.7 million. The Inside Out sequel has been followed by The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $146.4 million, Finding Dory’s $135.1 million, and Frozen 2’s $130.3 million.

Breakdown of Inside Out 2’s 3-day opening weekend at the North American box office-

$13 million from Thursday Previews

from Thursday Previews $50.6 million from pure Friday [ $63.6 million Friday opening day+Prevews]

from pure Friday [ Friday opening day+Prevews] $51.2 million from Saturday + 1.2% from pure Friday [-19.5% from Friday + Previews]

from Saturday + 1.2% from pure Friday [-19.5% from Friday + Previews] $39.5 million Sunday [-22.5% from Sunday]

Internationally, Inside Out 2 has grossed $140 million [and counting], and globally, the movie has hit $294.2 million. Compared to 2015’s Inside Out’s $90.4 million, the sequel has made around 70.5% more than its opening weekend. It collected $356.5 million in its domestic run, whereas the sequel has already become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, and it might finally dethrone Dune: Part Two from the top spot. It earned $711.4 million globally.

Inside Out 2’s voice cast stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan. Additionally, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, and Paul Walter Hauser have joined the cast in the sequel. The movie was released in the theatres on June 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

