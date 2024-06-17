The Apes ruled the summer before Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Inside Out 2 surpassed the fourth instalment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series at the box office. Released on May 10, the Wes Ball-directed flick is nearing the end of its global box office run. Despite being on its last leg, the film was among the top three highest-grossing films in its sixth weekend of release.

According to The Numbers, the latest flick has grossed $158 million domestically and another $216 million internationally. The film’s cumulative global haul is $374 million and is inching towards the $400 million milestone by the end of its run.

Despite being one of the summer’s biggest hits, the latest instalment is still the world’s lowest-grossing Planet of the Apes movie. We rank all the movies in the franchise based on their Rotten Tomatoes score and box office performance.

4. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The latest instalment in the franchise hit theatres on May 10 and became an instant summer hit following several underperforming releases. The Wes Ball-directed flick had a domestic debut of $58.5 million and bagged $72.7 million overseas for a cumulative global start of $131.2 million.

Despite the impressive start, the film set hundreds of years after the events of War of Planet of The Apes earned the lowest Rotten Tomatoes rating. It scored 80% from over 300 critics and 78% from over 2500 audiences.

The latest film earned $374 million globally on its sixth weekend, making it the franchise’s lowest-grossing film.

3. Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes

The first film in the rebooted franchise, Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, introduced audiences to Caesar (Andy Serkis). The movie that laid the groundwork for Apes’ Dominion over Earth grossed $470 million worldwide and received mixed critical and audience reception. The film landed an 82% score from 274 critics and an even lower 77% audience score.

2. War For The Planet Of The Apes

The third film in the rebooted instalment War Of The Planet Of The Apes was released in 2017. The threequel that saw Apes in deadly conflict with an army of humans led by Woody Harrelson grossed $146.9 million in the United States and $343.8 million internationally, bringing the lifetime haul to $490.7 million,

The film’s global haul nearly tripled its production budget of $150–190 million and was also well-received by critics and audiences. According to its RT ratings, the film received 91% from critics and 88% from the audience.

1. Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Matt Reeves’Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was set a few years after the first movie, which saw the fall of human civilization. The film was the biggest hit in the franchise. The movie’s success was reflected in the box office and the critics. Dawn of The Planet of The Apes is the franchise’s top-grossing and most acclaimed installment, with over $700 million. The film is also the highest-rated flick on Rotten Tomatoes, receiving 91% from over 300 critics and 88% from audiences.

