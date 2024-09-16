Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is enjoying this weekend’s top spot on the domestic chart and has already surpassed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and A Quiet Place: Day One in the US. Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy starring Michael Keaton in the titular role was released in the theatres last Friday and is performing as per the buzz. Scroll below for more.

At the worldwide box office, Tim Burton’s film has beaten A Quiet Place: Day One’s $261.52 million haul to become 2024’s 12th highest-grossing film. The next stop is It Ends With Us and Alien: Romulus. Once this Jenna Ortega starrer is successful at beating Alien: Romulus, it will enter the top 10 and become the 10th highest-grossing movie. However, the film has yet to cross the $300 million mark to achieve all that.

Meanwhile, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directed by Wes Ball, was released earlier this year and is the fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot film franchise. It was the 9th highest-grossing film in the US in 2024, but not anymore. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected a splendid $51.6 million on its second weekend, registering the 2nd second biggest 3-day weekend ever for September. It has dropped 53.5% from the debut weekend and has hit a $188 million cume in North America in just ten days.

Beetlejuice 2 is eyeing a $275 million—$305 million run in the US. Jenna Ortega’s movie has crossed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $171.1 million domestic run to become the 9th highest-grossing movie of this year in North America. It is the biggest horror flick post-COVID at the US box office.

Internationally, Beetlejuice 2 is doing decent business and has reached a $76.30 million overseas cume. Allied with the $188 million domestic gross, the movie has reached a $264.30 million global cume. It is on its way to entering the top 10 soon.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega, was released in the US on September 6.

