Daniel Radcliffe became a household name as Harry Potter because of the Harry Potter movies. It has been 13 years since the last film was released, but people of every age know him as the fantastic wizard. In his career, the actor has been a part of several exciting movies. But nothing gave him the same recognition as these movies gave.

Well, Daniel Radcliffe has a lot to celebrate now. The actor recently won a Tony Award for his incredible performance as Charley Kringas in the Broadway Musical ‘Merrily We Roll Along’. It is Daniel’s first Tony Award, and he won in the Featured Actor category. During the acceptance speech, Daniel and his co-star got emotional.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Emotional Speech For Winning Tony Awards

On winning the award for Merrily We Roll Along, the Harry Potter actor said, “I’m going to talk fast and try not to cry. Thank you so much to our cast, everybody on that stage. It is an honour to be on stage with you every single night, and I will miss it so much. I don’t really have to act in this show; I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel. I will never have it this good again.” Daniel Radcliffe’s co-star Jonathan Groff teared up listening to the actor’s speech.

Furthermore, in a video posted by Deadline, Daniel Radcliffe says on stage, “When I finished ‘Potter’, I had no idea what my career was going to be. Playing one character for so long kind of builds up in you a desire to do as many things as you possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe has been a part of several plays in the past – Equus, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Privacy, Endgame | Rough for Theatre II, etc.

