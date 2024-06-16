After years of waiting, the X-Men characters come into the MCU, and the most considerable wait is for Deadpool and Wolverine; they will arrive in the theatres in July. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds came together for Deadpool & Wolverine, and following Marvel’s traditions, they might appear in other MCU projects as well. One of the biggest cross-over projects is the Avengers: Secret Wars, and it is expected to be bigger and bolder than Endgame. But before all this, Hugh once shared his idea of bringing all these characters together, which probably manifested it subconsciously. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In 2019, Marvel’s parent company, Disney, acquired the 21st Century Fox, paving the way for the Fox-owned Marvel characters to be a part of the MCU. Logan and Wade will be officially MCU’s part in the upcoming movie, and before that, we saw Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in Doctor Strange 2 and Kelsey Grammer’s Beast in The Marvels. In this movie, people will see more of the X-Men characters. The MCU was created in 2008, with Iron Man being the first movie. Still, the X-Men came out in 2000, eight years before that, so people’s expectations grew when Marvel released The Avengers. Their way of handling so many superheroes in that film and in other Avengers indeed sparked hope among fans and actors who love these comic book movies.

In 2021, Marvel did fan service by bringing the three Spider-Man actors together in No Way Home. Like Endgame and Infinity War, Avengers: Secret Wars will once again unite several Marvel heroes, and as per rumors, Tobey Maguire’s Spidey and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will lead the superheroes. All of this looks pretty possible today, but Hugh thought a decade ago and subconsciously manifested his inclusion in the MCU. In an interview with Collider, the Deadpool & Wolverine star shared his idea about how this could happen.

Hugh Jackman said, “I literally asked the same question the other day to Tom from Marvel who works with all the other studios, he works with Sony and Fox, that’s his job to liaise.” He was promoting his solo movie, The Wolverine back then and the actor added, “I said, ‘Man, can this happen?’ and he goes ‘Look, it’s not gonna be easy because you’re working with different studios and they’re their properties.”

He continued, “I believe – maybe I’m optimistic; I understand at Marvel they’ve got The Avengers, they’ve got a lot of big things going on, but at some point, I just find it almost impossible that there’s not a way to bring Iron Man, all the Avengers characters, Wolverine, the X-Men characters, Spider-Man, and somehow get them in together.” Hugh Jackman also shared how the studios could have achieved it.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star explained, “I’m like, okay you’ve got three studios, just split it three ways in terms of the cost, and happy days it’s all coming together!” His vision is finally happening, and Hugh might return for Avengers: Secret Wars, too.

This legend predicted Avengers: Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/Lu3q8qF5J2 — The Spaceman (@GothicHeros) June 15, 2024

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to be released in 2027. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the main roles, is set to hit the theatres on July 26.

