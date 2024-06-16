Envy, Anxiety, Sorrow, Anger, and others are probably feeling one emotion currently, and that is Joy. And why not? They are vibrantly entertaining the viewers in the cinemas. Pixar’s latest movie, Inside Out 2, is set to have the highest opening at the worldwide box office, the biggest in 2024. Scroll below for the deets.

The industry did have high hopes for the Pixar film, but the numbers passed their expectations, and finally, a worthy opponent who can dethrone Dune 2 from the top spot as the highest-grossing film in 2024. Not only that, the summer box office is finally looking up because of this Amy Poehler film and Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The industry finally has something to rejoice this summer.

Inside Out 2 has already sent everyone into a frenzy by earning a staggering $62 million in the US on its opening day. The movie is now set to earn the biggest opening of 2024 at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports that the Pixar film grossed $26.5 million overseas on Friday, including a $3.4 million opening day in the United Kingdom, for a $48.8 million international cume over just 38 markets.

After adding the domestic opening day collection of $62 million, Inside Out 2 hit $110.8 million globally on Friday, its release day, which was expected for the entire weekend; the movie earned in a day. According to the report, the Inside Out sequel is eyeing a $155-$165 million debut weekend in the US and a $115-$130 million 5-day overseas. The movie is expected to earn $270 million—$295 million on its global opening.

As per Friday’s numbers, Inside Out 2 is at the top of the box office chart, followed by Bad Boys: Ride or Die in #2 position and The Garfield Movie at #3. At the point of writing of this report, the film has already grossed $133.1 million [and counting] at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

More about Inside Out 2-

The first film was released in 2015 and was also a commercial and critical success. Kelsey Mann directed the 2024 film. Inside Out 2’s official synopsis states, “The film follows newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment show up.”

It was released on June 14 and is currently running in the theatres.

