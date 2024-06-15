The gang has saved the box office. After what seemed like a dull couple of weeks at the US Box office, Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has achieved a chart-breaking opening. The sequel to the 205 animated movies has achieved an opening of $140 Million, becoming the third-highest opening film for any animated picture ever. The movie competes with Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, The Garfield Movie, John Krasinski IF, and Kingdom Of The Planet Of the Apes. Here’s everything we know about Inside Out 2’s box office debut.

Inside Out 2 will follow the protagonist, Riley, in her teenage years as all-new emotions take control of her mind. Pixar’s official synopsis for the movie states, “The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new Emotion: anxiety.

According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. The movie has opened up to unique and emotional critical acclaim, with the positive reviews setting the tone for its audience turnout.

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is generating massive revenue across theaters nationwide. Closing Friday with $60 million, making it the second-best opening day for an animated film. It is only behind Incredibles 2’s $71.2 million in 2018. This performance also surpasses last summer’s animated hit, Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Which earned $51.8 million on its first day. These figures propel Inside Out 2 towards the third-highest opening weekend ever for an animated film. It is only behind Incredibles 2 ($182.6 million) and last year’s Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146.3 million).

This weekend, Inside Out 2 is projected to achieve the year’s biggest opening, with estimates between $120 million and $130 million across 4,440 theaters. If it hits $150 million, it could become Pixar’s second-best domestic opening after The Incredibles ($182.6 million).

In second place, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die is holding firm against Inside Out 2, with a 50% drop in its second weekend. With earning $28 million, a $7.5 million Friday, and a cumulative $107.2 million by Sunday at 3,885 locations. 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes remains in the top five in its sixth weekend, with $4.45 million at 2,600 locations, an 18% decline, and a total of $157 million.

Meanwhile, Alcon/Sony’s The Garfield Movie earned $4.1 million on its fourth weekend at 3,411 sites. With a 59% decrease, for a total of $77.6 million. In its fifth weekend at 3,006 sites, Paramount’s IF is expected to earn $3.3 million, a 58% drop. It crossed the $100 million mark on Sunday, making it Ryan Reynolds’ 11th film to achieve this milestone.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who had previously managed operations successfully, are now uncertain as Anxiety enters the picture. It seems that she is not by herself. Her presence elicits additional emotions, addressing prevalent themes among today’s youth and adults. Alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger. It also stars Tony Hale as Fear, Liza Lapira as Disgust, and Maya Hawke as the voice of Anxiety.

Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

