Kourtney Kardashian, one of The Kardashian sisters is opening up about her relationship with her husband Travis Barker. During an episode of the reality show The Kardashians, the 45-year-old shared that she’s finally moving in with the Blink-182 drummer after the couple decided to take “no pressure” to move in together.

She said, “Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces. It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We’re going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby.”

The couple is head over heels in love and keep gushing over their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, whom they welcomed in November 2023. Kourtney is a mother to three older children – Reign, Mason, and Penelope, with her ex, Scott Disick. She is also stepmother to Barker’s children, Landon, Alabama, and step daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

During the episode, she gave her mom Kris Jenner a tour of the Halloween decorations at Barker’s house. She also showed off the drums set in the room where Rocky will sleep. She said to Kris, “He’s going to get used to some drums.”

Back in October 2022, Kourtney shared updates about their living situation during an interview with Amanda Hirsch on Not Skinny But Not Fat. She said, “We’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now. For the most part, we’re getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house.”

Kourtney explained, “We want our kids to feel really comfortable. They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and just, they each have their rooms. We are a block away.”

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022 at Santa Barbara followed by a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy.

