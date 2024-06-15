Matt Damon and Casey Affleck have teamed up for a heist! The two actors star in Doug Liman’s upcoming heist thriller comedy film, The Instigators. Matt plays a distressed father and Casey portrays an ex-con, and together they set out for a robbery that goes wrong.

The Instigators marks the latest collaboration between the two actors who have starred together in a number of films including Good Will Hunting, Interstellar, Oppenheimer, and Ocean’s Eleven. The Boston-set film will be distributed by Apple TV+ following a limited theatrical release.

The Instigators Trailer Promises a Fun-Filled Heist and Chase

The Instigators stars Matt Damon as Rory, a down-on-luck father, seeking therapy to mend his relationship with his son. He teams up with an ex-con man named Cobby, played by Casey Affleck, to steal a corrupt politician’s black money. However, the heist goes awry, resulting in chaos, and the two robbers find themselves chased from every corner: by the police, the bureaucrats, and crime bosses.

In a desperate attempt to escape, they seek help from Rory’s therapist, Dr. Donna Rivera, to get away from the city. The three then have to work together by putting aside their differences to avoid being captured. The official trailer of the film shows a glimpse of the intense action sequences and the hilarious moments that ensue during the robbery and chase. Watch it here:

The Instigators will Have a Limited Theatrical Release

The Instigators will be released in select theaters in the US on August 2nd, before streaming on Apple TV+ from August 9th, 2024. The film also stars Hong Chau as Dr. Donna Rivera, along with Paul Walter Hauser as Booch, Michael Stuhlbarg as Mr. Besegai, Ving Rhames as Frank Toomey, Alfred Molina as Richie Dechico, Toby Jones as Alan Flynn, Jack Harlow as Scalvo, and Ron Perlman as Mayor Miccelli.

The film marks the second collaboration between Matt Damon and filmmaker Doug Liman after their 2002 hit, The Bourne Identity. The script of the film is written by Casey Affleck and Chuck Maclean. Casey’s brother, Ben Affleck serves as the producer along with Matt Damon under their banner, Artist Equity. The producers also include Jeff Robinov, John Graham, and Kevin J. Walsh.

