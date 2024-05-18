After eight exciting episodes, Apple TV+’s Sugar has concluded. The mystery drama is described as a ‘genre-bending’ take on the spy genre. The show follows Private detective John Sugar, who investigates the disappearance of a Hollywood producer’s granddaughter.

After the gripping season finale aired on May 17th, audiences are waiting with bated breath to see how things will work out for John Sugar in the future. But has Apple TV+ renewed Sugar for a season 2? Here is everything we know so far.

Is there Going to be Sugar Season 2 on Apple TV+?

As of now, Apple TV+ has not renewed Sugar for a second season. However, fans need not worry, as the streaming platform has not canceled the series either. Apple TV+ will analyze Sugar’s viewership numbers in the next few weeks to decide on its future.

From the story’s point of view, the season 1 finale leaves some plot points open-ended, which hints that the creators might want to continue the series for another season. However, Apple TV+ makes the final decision, and it remains to be seen when the streaming giant announces the show’s renewal.

What will Sugar Season 2 be About?

*Warning: Sugar Season 1 finale spoilers ahead* John decides to stay on Earth at the end of the first season instead of returning to his alien planet. He will probably continue to work as a private investigator in season two while taking on a new case. Meanwhile, John has to deal with Henry, as it is revealed that he is the one who took his sister, Djen. The private investigator will also have to find Djen’s whereabouts. Another storyline that could be explored in the next season is the romance between John and Melanie, the foundation of which was set up in the first season.

Who will Star in Sugar Season 2?

If Sugar is renewed for season 2, Colin Farrell will likely return as John Sugar. Other actors expected to reprise their roles are Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackintosh, Cameron Cowperthwaite as Ryan Pavich, and Jason Butler Harner as Henry. However, Paul Schulze would probably not return, as his character, Miller, died in the first season. Similarly, Ruby returned to her planet in the season finale, so Kirby might also not return to the show.

