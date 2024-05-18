Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have returned with the fourth installment of Bad Boys movies, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The final trailer of the film was dropped its final trailer before its theatrical release the next month. Keep scrolling for more.

About the Franchise-

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led franchise released its first film in 1995; the third installment came out in 2020. Michael Bay directed the first two films, and then Adil & Bilall stepped in for the third movie’s director.

The franchise is a buddy cop series in the action comedy genre. Will and Martin play two detectives in the Miami Police Department named Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The three movies, as per The Numbers, had a production budget of $243 million, and they grossed $838.9 million worldwide. Now, all eyes are on the fourth film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, to see how it contributes to the franchise.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die-

The official synopsis states, “When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has been made under the production companies Columbia Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Westbrook Studios, and 2.0 Entertainment. The makers dropped the film’s final trailer recently, and it has received a positive response from the fans.

One user wrote, “Even after 29 years, Will and Martin still have their comedic chemistry.”

Another said, “the crocodile is racist Mike.”

One person complimented, “That cinematography is fire.”

One fan wrote, “My childhood is back man.”

And, “This is going to pack a punch. Especially Will Smith.”

Cast–

Director Adil & Bilall has returned as the film’s director. Besides, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith with Tiffany Haddish, and Joe Pantoliano.

Release Date –

The much-awaited movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released in the theatres on June 7, 2024.

Check out the trailer here:

