Get ready for romance, sparks, and drama as Maxton Hall – The World Between Us has been renewed for season 2 by Amazon Prime Video. The German-language series premiered on May 9th topped the viewership numbers, becoming the most-watched international series on the streaming platform in the first week.

Based on Mona Kasten’s novel Save Me, the show follows Ruby Bell, a brilliant student from a humble background who attends the prestigious Maxton Hall school. There, she meets the arrogant fellow student James, who comes from a rich and influential family. While the two initially can’t stand each other, Ruby learns a secret about James’ family that eventually brings them closer.

Prime Video Renews Maxton Hall – The World Between Us for Season 2

The renewal is not surprising, as Maxton Hall gained a massive following within a week of its release. The six-episode series attained the number-one spot on Prime Video’s viewership charts in over 120 countries and territories. Viewers also show love for the series, which is visible because it has an audience rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

James Farrell, VP of International Originals at Amazon MGM Studios, released a statement announcing the renewal: “Maxton Hall—The World Between Us shows once again that local stories have the power to captivate global audiences. Following the French Original Medellín and Spain’s Culpa Mía and Reina Roja, Maxton Hall—The World Between Us is the next success from Europe that will inspire a global audience. We can’t wait to bring the second season to customers.”

Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung will Reprise their Roles in Season 2

Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung will reprise their roles in the show as Ruby Bell and James Beaufort, respectively. The storyline of the new season will be based on the second book in Mona Kasten’s novel series, Save You, which will be adapted into a screenplay.

Maxton Hall is produced by UFA Fiction. Valentin Debler is the producer, and Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim are the executive producers. Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger directed the first season of the show. The cast includes Sonja Weißer, Andrea Guo, Justus Riesner, Fedja van Huêt, Ben Felipe, Runa Greiner, and Martin Neuhaus.

All six Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 1 episodes are streaming on Prime Video.

