This year featured the debut of several shows, but one German show managed to win the hearts of fans all around the globe. Maxton Hall: The World Between Us was released in May on Amazon Prime Video and was instantly a massive hit, breaking all the viewership and hype records.

The novel-to-television series adaptation starring Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten became the most-watched non-US show during its first week on Prime Video. Based on Mona Kasten’s book series, the show was renewed for a second season, and here’s what we know about it.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Returning Cast

The second season of Maxton Hall will see the return of Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten as James Beaufort and Ruby Bell, respectively. Apart from the leading stars, Sonja Weißer, who plays Lydia; Ben Felipe, who plays Cyril; Fedja van Huêt who essays Mortimer; Runa Greiner, who portrays Ember; Justus Riesner, who plays Alistair and Andrea Guo, who is seen as Lin are also set to return for the next season of the hit series.

Filming for the second season began in June, a month after the first season was released. Fans were impressed with the fast pace of the renewal and production department. The season wrapped filming in the fall of 2024. Prime Video Germany has since shared a couple of first-look pictures and behind-the-scenes videos that fans have enjoyed and rejoiced about.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Release Date

While a release date for Maxton Hall season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, fans can potentially expect the next season to air sometime in spring 2025.

Production has previously also revealed that the episode count might just be increased to eight to ten episodes, much to the joy of passionate fans. For the universe, the first season of the romantic drama had six episodes.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Synopsis

While the first season followed the storyline of Mona Kasten’s book Save Me, the second season will be based on the book Save You. The official synopsis states, “After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby.” But things are not always that rosy when it comes to shows.

The description further reads, “A stroke of fate in James’ family changes everything, and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.” All episodes of the first season are available to stream on Prime Video. Additionally, the cast and crew have been open about how much fun they have had behind the scenes of Maxton Hall.

