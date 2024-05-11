7 Shows to Watch If You Liked Maxton Hall on Prime Video

Prime Video’s Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is gaining the audience’s attention due to its intriguing storyline and sizzling romantic scenes. The German language series revolves around Ruby Bell, a quick-witted student who attends the prestigious Maxton Hall school after earning a scholarship. When Ruby unintentionally learns a secret at school, it jeopardizes the millionaire family of fellow student James.

As James takes it upon himself to silence Ruby, their clash leads to an unexpected romance. The show explores the themes of class divide, power, and privilege against the backdrop of love. If you liked the story and theme of the series and are looking for more such content to watch, here are 7 shows like Maxton Hall that you should check out.

7. Cruel Summer

Like Maxton Hall, Freeform’s Cruel Summer is a teen drama with the right amount of mystery and thrill. The show’s first season follows two teenage girls, the socially awkward Jeanette and the social butterfly Kate. Kate’s disappearance prompts Jeanette to mimic her personality, but when the former returns, accusing Jeanette of witnessing her abduction, a legal battle ensues between their families. The second season follows two best friends who fall for the same guy and, eventually, end up being accused of murder. Both Maxton Hall and Cruel Summer feature the ideas of unlikely connections, dark secrets, and power dynamics, making each a compelling watch.

6. The Society

This Netflix series follows a group of teenagers from the fictional town of West Ham in Connecticut who find themselves alone after the entire population vanishes. Returning from a canceled field trip, they discover a mysterious forest surrounding their village, cutting them off from the outside world. With no adults to guide them, they must create rules and fight for survival with limited resources. Like Maxton Hall, The Society explores clashes between privilege and adversity, with teenage characters taking high-stake matters into their own hands.

5. Pretty Little Liars

One of the most popular teen dramas, Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars follows former friends Aria, Emily, Hanna, and Spencer, reuniting a year after their friend Alison vanishes. They then start getting menacing messages from someone named ‘A,’ who knows all their secrets. The four eventually gather more clues about the disappearance of Alison, which sheds light on the real identity of A. Pretty Little Liars showcases teens caught in a web of secrets and lies, similar to Maxton Hall. The two shows also explore themes of unexpected alliances, betrayal, and trust.

4. Gossip Girl

Starring Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford, Gossip Girl delves into the extravagant lives of New York’s elite, led by scheming Blair Waldorf and her beautiful best friend, Serena Van Der Woodsen. The series follows their conflicts, reconciliations, romantic entanglements, and other wealthy characters like Nate Archibald and Chuck Bass. As various antagonists entered the show to stir up drama, Gossip Girl became famous for its flashy premise and suspenseful narrative. Both Gossip Girl and Maxton Hall are focused on elite social circles, where characters have complicated relationships. Romantic tension is also a central theme in the two shows.

3. Bridgerton

Another series featuring power dynamics amid a high-society setting is the historical drama Bridgerton. The Netflix show follows the Bridgerton family’s eldest daughter, Daphne Bridgerton, who enters Regency London’s marriage market to find her perfect match. Her path intertwines with the Duke of Hastings, a sought-after bachelor. Though they initially clash, their undeniable attraction leads to sparks between the two. As their relationship unfolds, they confront love, scandal, and their desires in the competitive high society of Regency London, just like Ruby and James’ romantic storyline in Maxton Hall.

2. The OC

Fox’s The OC follows a troubled but gifted teen, Ryan Atwood, who gets refuge with a wealthy couple, Sandy and Kirsten Cohen. Ryan and his socially awkward adoptive brother, Seth, live among Newport Beach’s elite. Their situation leads to cultural clashes, while they also face relationship challenges. The show explores themes of identity, family dynamics, and societal contrasts between the Cohens’ idealism and the materialism of Newport’s ultrarich, just like the contrasts between the idealistic Ruby and the brat James in Maxton Hall.

1. Elite

Netflix’s hugely popular Spanish teen drama Elite also boasts some similarities with Maxton Hall. The show follows students’ lives at Las Encinas, an exclusive private school in Spain. The story unfolds as three working-class students receive scholarships to attend the prestigious school, leading to tensions and clashes with the wealthy students. Amidst the glamour and privilege, dark secrets, scandals, and murder expose the corruption and complexities of the elite. Like Maxton Hall, Elite explores themes of social class divide, power dynamics, and the consequences of secrets and lies within a reputed educational institution. Both shows feature a mix of romance, intrigue, and conflict among the characters as they confront the realities of their privileged yet turbulent lives.

