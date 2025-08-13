Maxton Hall remains one of the most successful Prime Video adaptations of all time. The German series is based on Mona Kasten’s best-selling novel trilogy. Season two of the show, based on book two, is slated for release later this year. The series has also been renewed for a third season.

In fact, filming for season three has already begun, which is one of the reasons the fans love the production so much. The filming and production process is quick and does not leave them hanging for years. Here are the latest updates about Maxton Hall, including cast additions and a synopsis.

Maxton Hall Season 2: Synopsis & What To Expect

Per the logline, “Those who fly high can also fall low.. After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby. But a stroke of fate in James’ family changes everything, bringing her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.

“Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James, and never before has anyone hurt her so deeply. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her yet and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates,” the synopsis continues.

“But she can’t forget James, especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back,” it concludes. Fans are counting down the days to watch their favorite characters back onscreen, living their lives.

Maxton Hall Season 2: Returning Cast & New Additions

Harriet Herbig-Matten will be back as Ruby Bell, while Damian Hardung is returning as James Beaufort. Some of the other returnees include Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort, Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort, as well as Runa Greiner, who portrays Ember Bell.

Then there’s Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington, Andrea Guo as Lin Wang, Frederic Balonier as Kieran Rutherford, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine Ellington. Onto the new additions to the cast, there’s Dagny Dewath, who will play Ophelia Beaufort, James and Lydia’s aunt, plus Cordelia Beaufort’s sister.

As per Deadline, she has secretly been in contact with her sister and later becomes an ally to Ruby and James. Proschat Madani is Alice Campbell, an influential businesswoman who wants to give Ruby a private scholarship at Oxford University. Her values are later tested by Mortimer Beaufort.

Anna Lucia Gustmann will essay the role of May Clancey, Alice’s assistant. Basil Eidenbenz is Frederick Ellington, elder brother of Alistair and Elaine, who believes in traditions. Laura de Boer is Mortimer’s new assistant. Kiro Ebra is Forest, a member of British high society who gets close to Alistair.

Lastly, Gina Henkel will replace Julia-Maria Köhler as Helen Bell, Ruby’s loving mother who dreams of owning the bakery where she works.

