The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw the Italy trip taking turns when Brooke fell off the boat and Ridge jumped into the ocean to save her. On the other hand, Luna was revealed to be alive and being treated by Li away from everyone. Then there was the Grace situation.

Her lies came crumbling down when Finn confronted her and asked her to reveal the same to Liam. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the residents of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 12, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Bill and Liam sharing an exceptionally loving father and son moment, their bond deepening. Liam’s life has been completely turning for months now. First he was told he had a brain tumor that was inoperable and he was actually dying. Then he was shot by Luna.

Grace then did a miraculous surgery that cured him of the tumor and gave him a new sense of happiness for surviving this scare. This was until he found out it was all a hoax. Grace lied about him having a brain tumor so she could scam Bill for one million dollars that she needed for her crisis.

The whole Liam is dying story was made up and he was in fact not dying the whole time. The diagnosis was false and the surgery did not exist. To add to it, she gave him a medication that replicated the effects of the brain tumor. And now that Finn forced her to reveal the truth, Liam is shocked.

He is reeling, agitated and furious. Grace put him and his family through so much trauma and it was all a lie. To add to it all, he revealed the same to Bill who is vengeful. He does not plan to let Grace get away with this but more than that, this mess has led to his bond with his son getting better.

Liam and Bill were fighting all the time prior to the diagnosis. When the latter found out his son was dying, he was willing to pay any amount to save his life. And now they found out it was all a scam. Is this why they are sharing a touching and heartfelt father and son moment amidst the chaos?

Liam and Bill may have had a strained equation recently but this situation has definitely brought them closer together and also deepened their bond.

