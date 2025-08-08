The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw both Li and Sheila being surprised by their interaction. Sheila may have been grieving Luna, but she has also been suspicious about Li’s part in the supposed reveal of Luna not making it. Lastly, Grace’s house came crumbling down.

With secrets coming to light and everyone about to be shocked by what transpires, the avid watchers are about to enjoy big time. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 8, 2025

The final episode of the week features Liam and Hope being shocked by what Grace begins to tell them. After all, what they thought was the truth turned out to be a big lie and a scam for a million dollars. Liam and Hope are thankful to Grace for saving his life and curing his terminal cancer.

But what the two thought was a miraculous surgery done responsibly by Grace turned out to be a sham. Thanks to Finn, the truth is about to find them all. He was suspicious about Grace’s behavior and did some research. That’s when he confronted Grace, who spilled the whole truth.

It turned out that Liam’s life was never in danger, and he never had a brain tumor to begin with. This was all a hoax created by Grace to get the one million dollars that Bill transferred to her for the supposed miraculous surgery. Finn refused to keep this a secret and asked Grace to tell Liam.

And so they went over to meet him, where they found Hope alongside him. And that’s when Grace dropped the bombshell. She tried to convince Finn to keep it a secret, but he warned her to tell Liam the truth about the lies he spun about his life. How will Liam react now that he knows the truth?

Will he feel blindsided, or will he be understanding towards Grace and tell her that she should not worry about losing her medical license? It might not be as easy, considering Grace’s lies changed everyone’s lives for months on end as they cried and worried about losing Liam to his cancer.

On the other hand, Hope is sure to be angry and confrontational about this scam. What will be the result of the coming out? And this is to say, when Bill is yet to find out he was scammed of one million dollars by her. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more.

