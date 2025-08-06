The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn accusing Grace of the mess she created regarding Liam’s illness. Nick prepared to propose to Brooke during a boat outing. On the other hand, Ridge raced to Naples to stop him and stop Brooke from saying yes to his proposal.

The love triangle drama and the action are about to be boiling hot with Ridge jumping in the water as a savior. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 6, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Ridge making a splash save in the Mediterranean. After Eric sees Nick with a ring, he quickly tells Ridge about what he saw and how Nick is planning to propose to Brooke on a bat. But it was when Ridge found out that the boat was defective that he rushed over.

He raced to Naples to ensure their safety, and that’s when it happened. The boat collided with another, and Brooke, who was lounging on the back of it, fell into the water. Ridge quickly dived into the water to save her. But will he be able to swim to her in time? Or will she fall unconscious after falling?

Is this the start of their reunion? How will Taylor react when she finds out what her fiancé is up to with his ex? On the other hand, Finn is stunned by Grace’s confession. After doing some research, he found out that Bill gave one million dollars for the supposed miraculous surgery she performed.

Finn was left shocked and confronted Grace about it. He questioned what she had been doing behind the scenes and what she needed that money for. With the mounting suspicions and the direct confrontation, Grace could only divert for so long. She gave in and confessed the whole truth to Finn.

She admitted that Liam never had a brain tumor and that she lied about the same so she could acquire money from Bill in the name of a miraculous surgery that could treat Liam. Finn is left shocked that Grace would stoop so low and be so unprofessional. Grace claimed she just had no choice.

She apparently did this to protect herself and her daughters. Now it’s time for the truth to be revealed to the others and who knows how they will react on finding out their tears, their fear and worry were all for nothing after all.

