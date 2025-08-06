Pedro Pascal, now leading roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, gained wide recognition as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. While fans remember his character’s violent death at the hands of The Mountain, Pascal recently shared a much different memory from the set.

In a resurfaced interview, he described his favorite day filming the HBO series, a scene full of unexpected nudity, and a distracted Charles Dance. To top it off, Pascal quietly played Words With Friends with co-creator David Benioff during the shoot.

Pedro Pascal’s Wild Game of Thrones Set Story Revealed

During an interview, Pedro Pascal was asked to recall an indelible moment from his time on Game of Thrones. He pointed to a day filled with strange on-set energy. “Yeah I have many. I’ll pick one. Shooting an orgy that gets interrupted by Charles…that was one of my favorite days on set,” he asserted, via Fandomwire.

The sequence being filmed featured an elaborate brothel setting. While the crew adjusted the scene, one of the background performers chose not to cover up between takes. Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister, sat nearby, attempting to read a newspaper. Pascal noted that Dance had a tough time staying focused while seated next to the undressed extra.

At the same time, the Marvel star was in the middle of a quiet round of Words With Friends with Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff. He summed it up in one line: “Charles, a naked woman, David Benioff, Words With Friends, Game of Thrones.”

Though the orgy scene was the most bizarre to him, Pascal also revisited his death sequence in another recent appearance. During an episode of Hot Ones, he recalled the shoot where Oberyn is killed by Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in one of the series’ most intense scenes.

“It was so hot when we were shooting that scene. He’s over me and he puts his thumbs into my eyes and they’ve got tubing through his body into his forearms to his thumbs just pumping this cool blood,” Pascal said.

the entire game of thrones audience was irreparably traumatized by Oberyn Martell’s death & Pedro Pascal is really out here like “it was basically a spa day I had the best sleep of my life” he’s such a menace pic.twitter.com/t58yjPEccQ — Brit 🥀 (@mothmandalorian) March 9, 2023

The setup used chilled fake blood, which helped him relax under the hot lights. Pascal explained that the cooling liquid actually made the shot feel less harsh. “The most enjoyable part of the day,” he added, calling his scene partner “the gentlest guy ever.”

Pascal also joked about how he could use the fake blood to aid him fall asleep. “I’m not a very good sleeper,” he said, “maybe I’ll try fake blood next time.” The actor’s short run on GOT may have ended in violence, but it’s the behind-the-scenes moments that stuck with him most.

