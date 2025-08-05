Margot Robbie’s breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street is back in the spotlight. The film, a wild ride through the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort, once stormed the box office with over $400 million and earned five Academy Award nominations.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and powered by Leonardo DiCaprio’s electric performance, it continues to grab attention years after its release. Robbie’s fierce portrayal of Naomi, Belfort’s wife, helped cement her place in Hollywood, matching DiCaprio’s energy scene for scene.

The Wolf of Wall Street Now Number One on Pluto Streaming Charts

The movie is now the most-watched title on Pluto in the US as of August 4, according to FlixPatrol, thanks to its recent availability for free on the OTT platform. It has also climbed the charts in places like India, the Dominican Republic and parts of Latin America.

In the US, it has taken the top spot from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, pushing 28 Days Later, Titanic, Gladiator, and Mean Girls further down the list.

Margot Robbie’s Career-Defining Performance

Scorsese teamed up once again with DiCaprio to tell Belfort’s story, loosely based on his memoir. The film, from shady stock deals to reckless extravagance, paints a vivid picture of greed and excess. Belfort eventually served 22 months in prison for fraud and money laundering, with others from his firm, Stratton Oakmont, also facing legal consequences.

Robbie’s performance stood out sharply. Her audition reportedly involved slapping DiCaprio, a bold move that impressed Scorsese. Her role drew comparisons to old school legends and showed she could bring intensity, confidence and humor in one go.

With the film now streaming free on platforms like Pluto and Tubi, it is clear The Wolf of Wall Street has not lost its grip on viewers.

