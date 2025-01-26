We’re talking about that brutal domestic violence scene between Naomi (Margot Robbie) and Jordan (Leo DiCaprio). Forget what you thought you knew—this whole thing wasn’t in the script. Yeah, you heard that right. It was a last-minute brainstorm that turned into one of the film’s most intense moments.

Director Martin Scorsese usually sticks to the script, but he gave the cast a bit of freedom to improvise. And let’s just say Margot and Leo took full advantage. Margot spilled the tea, saying, “Everyone is just so committed to making the best movie possible, that everyone just goes further and further with it. Marty lets you improvise for five minutes, do whatever you feel like doing. The last scene that Naomi is in, we completely made it up the night before shooting it.” So yeah, what started as a heated argument turned into a full-on emotional rollercoaster, with punches, kidnapping, and smashed windows. Pure chaos, and all completely unscripted.

And if that wasn’t enough, Margot’s Wolf of Wall Street journey started with another improv moment that cemented her place in the film. When auditioning for the role of Naomi, Margot didn’t just read the script—she slapped Leo DiCaprio in the face. No joke. She explained to Harper’s Bazaar that during her audition, she was thinking, “How am I going to stand out?” So, she pulled off the unexpected. “So I start screaming at him, and he’s yelling back at me. And he’s really scary. I can barely keep up. And he ends it saying, ‘You should be happy to have a husband like me. Now get over here and kiss me.’”

But instead of playing along, Margot’s instincts took over. “I just go, Whack! I hit him in the face. And then I scream, ‘F*** you!’” she recalled. The room went dead silent, and Margot froze. That impromptu slap? It got her the role. Moral of the story? Margot Robbie is hard as fck* and knows how to make an impression.

In the end, both Margot and Leo’s willingness to improvise and push boundaries is what made The Wolf of Wall Street so unforgettable. Margot didn’t just act in the film—she helped shape some of its most shocking moments. And now, we’ll always remember that final scene as one of the most powerful and raw moments in the movie, all thanks to her creative instinct.

