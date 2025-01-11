Margot Robbie just revealed the downside to filming that Wolf of Wall Street cash scene. Despite the glam, she had “a million paper cuts.” It turns out that fake money is way more complicated than it looks—not a sexy souvenir.

“Real money is a bit softer, but the fake money is like paper,” Robbie explained in a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast. “I got a million paper cuts on my back from all that money! It’s not as glamorous as it sounds.” As if that wasn’t enough, Robbie revealed the aftermath. “When I got off the bed and turned around to get my robe, everyone gasped,” she recalled. “I said, ‘What is it?’ And they said, ‘You look like you’ve been whipped a million times. Your back is covered in a thousand red scratches.'” Ouch!

If you thought that was the most awkward moment on set, think again. In another infamous on-set story, Robbie shared how DiCaprio’s e-cigarette ended up in an extraordinary place. “Leo always carries an e-cigarette with him, like all the time,” she said in a 2015 interview on The Talk. “So he hid it under a pillow while we were shooting… and then I went, ‘Oh, um, it’s, like, in my butt crack. I’m sitting on it. I am so sorry.'” Imagine trying to keep your cool in that situation!

Despite these hilarious mishaps, Robbie was all business during filming. She even talked about the bizarre and awkward nature of shooting the sex scenes. “It doesn’t come across when you’re watching the movie, but in reality, we’re in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew members crammed in,” she explained. “For 17 hours, I’m pretending to be touching myself. It’s just a bizarre thing, and you have to bury the embarrassment and absurdity deep and fully commit.”

Looking back, Robbie’s experience filming The Wolf of Wall Street is a testament to how much actors endure for their craft. What seems like a glamorous, steamy screen moment can be a whirlwind of awkwardness, discomfort, and unexpected surprises. But hey, that’s Hollywood for you!

So, if you ever find yourself with a pile of cash, take Robbie’s advice: “Don’t try this at home.” And as for those e-cigarettes, maybe keep them far from unintended places.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Much Did Tom Holland Spend On Zendaya’s Diamond Engagement Ring? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News