When Margot Robbie revealed Leonardo DiCaprio would often get frustrated with her for not seeing classic films as the actress admitted she never saw Star Wars films.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie delivered a standout performance in Martin Scorsese’ The Wolf of the Wall Street, earning critical acclaim. While the film was a breakthrough for Robbie, DiCaprio had established himself in the Hollywood industry with other big hits like Titanic, The Revenant, Inception, and others. In The Wolf of the Wall Street, DiCaprio and Robbie’s portrayal of Jordan Belfort and Naomi Lapaglia showcased their versatility as actors, solidifying their rise to stardom. Before Robbie’s stardom, DiCaprio had had his fair share in the industry and was already nominated for an Academy Award several times.

Though it’s common for actors, especially those passionate about cinema, to feel disappointed when their co-stars haven’t seen some of their favorite classic films, similar happened with DiCaprio and Barbie actresses.

She said, “When we did Wolf of Wall Street, you always got angry at me. Any time I’d mention any movie I hadn’t seen, you’d be like. ‘How have you not seen Citizen Kane? How can you work in this industry without seeing Citizen Kane?’ I’m like, ‘I just got here to this industry. You’ve had more time to watch this stuff.’ Then I went home and would watch Citizen Kane and all the movies he’s like, you have to see this.”

The Focus actress continued explaining that DiCaprio often questioned how she could work in the film industry without seeing many classic films. She responded that she was starting, while the actor had more time to watch these films. Despite this, she would go home and watch the movies he recommended, eager to catch up and understand the iconic works that inspired him throughout his career.

During the conversation, Robbie also admitted that she had never seen a single film from the most popular franchise, Star Wards. She said, “I’ve never seen any Star Wars, and I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much like, ‘How have you never watched any Star Wars?’ and I just kind of wanna see how long I can make it now.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Thunderbolts Could Introduce the Perfect HYDRA Replacement in MCU—But Is It the Best Fit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News