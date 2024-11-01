Did Tom Holland Find Out He Was Cast As Spider-Man Through Instagram Even Before Getting A Call?

Tom Holland found out he was Spider-Man in the most Tom Holland way possible—scrolling through Instagram in bed. That’s right, he didn’t get a dramatic phone call or even a heads-up email. Nope. One lazy scroll, and there it was—Marvel casually announcing him as the next Peter Parker. His reaction? “I went ballistic, like absolutely nuts.” Who wouldn’t?

It sounds wild, but even Holland wasn’t sure it was real initially. After all, Sony had been hacked around that time, and the internet isn’t exactly known for its reliability. But Marvel wasn’t messing around. They announced his fate to the world before telling him directly. “I have to be honest, Kevin,” Holland told Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige when he finally called with the news. “I already know. You put it on Instagram.” Classic.

This whole saga started after a grueling audition process that Holland described as something straight out of The Hunger Games. Six nervous actors in a room, all hoping to be the next Spidey. “It was a real weird atmosphere because there’s all these kids who want this role,” Holland remembered. He must’ve crushed it, though—flipping and rolling like a pro to show off his gymnastics skills. But after waiting a month to hear back, it felt like nothing was happening. And then—boom—Instagram delivered the goods.

Imagine thinking you’ve lost one of the most significant roles in Hollywood, only to find out via social media that, surprise! You’re Spider-Man now. While most of us find out what our exes are up to on Instagram, Tom discovered he was about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Once the shock wore off, Holland swung into action (literally) in Captain America: Civil War, making his big Spidey debut. The fans ate it up. And then came Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Holland put his own youthful, awkward spin on Peter Parker. His goal? To show the world that Spidey isn’t just another billionaire or genius scientist. “You’ve seen the billionaire, the scientist, the soldier. Now it’s time to see the kid,” Holland explained. That’s right, a natural high schooler juggling homework and the web.

And let’s just say it worked. Homecoming was a massive hit, and Holland proved he had the chops to carry one of Marvel’s biggest franchises. The dude went from scrolling through Instagram to flipping over skyscrapers quickly.

With multiple Spider-Man films under his belt, Holland’s quirky story of finding out he was the new web-slinger through social media is the kind of Hollywood magic that sounds like a plot twist. But when you’re Tom Holland, anything’s possible—even landing the most significant role of your life while scrolling through cat memes.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Thunderbolts Could Introduce the Perfect HYDRA Replacement in MCU—But Is It the Best Fit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News