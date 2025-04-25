It’s no secret that Martin Scorsese has strong feelings about Marvel movies. The iconic director’s opinions on the MCU are as infamous as his filmography. Back in 2019, Scorsese made waves when he declared that Marvel movies “aren’t cinema,” a statement that was part of an Empire Magazine interview that had the film world buzzing.

He argued that these blockbusters didn’t offer the emotional or psychological depth he believed cinema should. But while critics like James Gunn fired back, the most entertaining responses came from within Scorsese’s own family: his daughter, Francesca Scorsese.

Francesca, an actor herself (We Are Who We Are), has made it her mission to troll her dad over his anti-Marvel stance. She posted a TikTok that perfectly captured her playful jab at Martin Scorsese’s opinions. Using a popular sound clip of Selena Gomez’s Same Old Love, she lip-synced the lyrics, “Take away your things and go / You can’t take back what you said, I know / I’ve heard it all before, at least a million times,” with a twist.

The text on the video read, “My dad: ‘Marvel is not cinema.’” It’s clear Francesca was having a blast, and the TikTok racked up over 1,000 likes and almost 7,000 views. But here’s the kicker: she agrees with him. When a commenter asked her opinion on Marvel, she quickly replied, “Lol I agree w him tbh.” It’s all in good fun, though.

Francesca didn’t just poking fun at her dad online. She brought her trolling skills to Christmas as well. Last holiday season, she wrapped Martin Scorsese’s presents in Marvel-themed wrapping paper. Talk about keeping it in the family!

But it’s not all teasing. Scorsese has admitted that he enjoys one Marvel franchise—Spider-Man. In 2003, he mentioned in a documentary that he liked the early Spider-Man films by Sam Raimi, calling them a big success and a rare instance of a superhero film feeling more grounded.

Despite his criticism of the MCU, Scorsese’s relationship with Marvel isn’t entirely without hope. He acknowledged that while he enjoyed Raimi’s Spider-Man films, the rise of such massive blockbusters created a gap between big-budget filmmaking and smaller, independent films.

So, does this mean he could one day enjoy a Marvel movie again? Well, it’s not out of the question. Scorsese has also expressed some admiration for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was directed by none other than Sam Raimi. Who knows? The next Marvel movie might just win over the Scorsese household.

In the end, the playful banter between Martin Scorsese and his daughter proves one thing: family is where the real drama happens. Whether trolling on TikTok or wrapping presents in superhero paper, Francesca’s hilarious way of handling her dad’s infamous Marvel criticism adds a personal (and very entertaining) twist to the whole saga.

So, while Scorsese may still believe Marvel movies don’t fit the “cinema” mold, at least he’s got a family member keeping him grounded, and maybe even getting a few laughs along the way.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Tom Hardy’s Havoc Gets a Lukewarm Rotten Tomatoes Score — But Here’s Why It’s Still Worth Watching

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News