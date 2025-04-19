Sunny Deol led Jaat is facing the Kesari Chapter 2 storm but holding itself very well. The action thriller would have ideally witnessed a boost during the weekend, but the competition has made the journey tough. Despite the odds, it maintained a good momentum on day 10. Scroll below for the early trends update!

Plays in the vicinity of 4 crores

The need of the hour for Gopichand Malineni’s directorial is to maintain a rock-steady hold. On Good Friday, it garnered 3.95 crore net in India. As per early trends, Jaat has remained on similar lines as it minted somewhere between 3.50-4 crores on day 10.

It would be safe to say that the Sunny Deol starrer is standing the test of time very well so far. However, the situation could change with the initiation of regular working days in the second week.

The 10-day total of Jaat will now stand between 69.6-70.19 crore net.

Budget Recovery

Producers Mythri Movie Makers have reportedly spent 100 crores in their first Hindi production, Jaat. The makers have been able to recover 70% of the budget in 10 days. If the box office run continues in a steady way, it may soon achieve the breakeven stage. However, if it slips on Monday, the situation could turn upside down.

Chasing Gadar’s lifetime

Sunny Deol’s iconic romantic period action drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, had accumulated 76.88 crores in its lifetime. It is his second highest-grossing film of all time. Jaat is now only around 7 crores away from stealing the #2 spot. That milestone will be achieved in the next 2-3 days. Exciting times ahead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Flirting With The 10 Crore Mark With A Jump Of Over 19% On Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News