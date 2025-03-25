We believe Sunny Deol as he said, “Oye! Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura North dekh chuka hai, ab South dekhega.” Jaat trailer is currently trending at #2 on YouTube with a staggering viewership of 14.6 million. But producers Mythri Movie Makers have convinced us they’re replicating the Pushpa 2 success formula to ensure box office triumph! Scroll below as we detail 3 major factors that have convinced us to think so.

There’s been a constant debate about South vs North films. R Madhavan recently pointed out that Bollywood movies are more ‘elitist,’ which is a possible reason why many of their creations fail at the box office. On the other hand, films like RRR, Pushpa, and Baahubali are rooted in the ground and showcase tales about the smaller towns. Previously, Tamannaah Bhatia had also said something similar, while Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Deol reportedly plan to move and settle in the South.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat is a Hindi action thriller but is backed by Pushpa producers Mythri Movie Makers in association with People Media Factory. Below are 3 factors that make us feel the makers are replicating the Pushpa 2 success formula:

Sticking to the roots

Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. However, the makers stuck to their roots, as the primary subjects involved laborers from the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh smuggling red sandalwood. We witnessed their hard work, along with their financial and emotional struggles.

Allu Arjun, aka Pushpa Raj, was the hero of their story. This time, Sunny Deol, aka Jaat, has taken responsibility on his shoulder to fight the baddies of Lanka and deliver a mass feast on Mahavir Jayanti!

A ruthless antagonist

Isn’t the battle worth watching when both the antagonist and the protagonist look equally powerful? Fahadh Faasil garnered a lot of fame as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. As much as fans were happy to witness him set himself on fire in Pushpa 2: The Rule, aren’t we secretly wishing his return in Pushpa 3?

This time, Randeep Hooda will be playing the ruthless villain Ranatunga. The first scene in Jaat trailer where he’s buried some innocent villagers, makes for a spine-chilling moment, leaving a terrible desire for vengeance.

Powerful BGM

Along with the powerful dialogues, acting, direction, and screenplay, Pushpa 2 makers focused on creating strong background music. Can you ever forget the ‘Rapa Rapa’ katunga scene? Even the ‘rarara’ theme song gives an instant adrenaline rush. Sunny Deol’s entry scene and action sequences are also backed by strong background music, leaving us asking for more!

Many other moments in the Jaat trailer will remind you of Pushpa 2. There are uncanny resemblances to action sequences in the police headquarters, the rip-roaring fight with Jolly Reddy, and a female antagonist similar to Dakshayani. Hopefully, the revamped version will ensure box office triumph for this upcoming collab between Sunny Deol and Mythri Movie Makers!

