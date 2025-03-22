After creating a buzz with its eerie premise and gripping first look, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 has now locked its theatrical release date.

Fans can mark their calendars as Odela 2 is set to hit the big screens almost in the middle of April 2025. The sequel to the 2021 film Odela Railway Station, this mystery thriller promises an even more intense and chilling experience.

Tamannaah Steps Into The Shoes Of A Naga Sadhu!

The makers of Odela 2 unveiled the sequel’s teaser a few weeks ago amid the grand Maha Kumbh Mela. Adding to the excitement, they recently released a new poster featuring Tamannaah, along with the official theatrical release date.

In the poster, Tamannaah is seen in a traditional avatar, adorned with intricate jewelry around her neck and ears. The poster intriguingly showcases only half of her face, adding depth to her role and poster as well.

Unlike her previous glamorous roles, Tamannaah underwent a complete transformation, both physically and mentally, to bring authenticity to her character. Reports suggest that she spent time understanding the rituals and lifestyle of Naga Sadhus to perfect her portrayal.

Moreover, the poster officially confirmed that Odela 2 will hit theaters on April 17, 2025. Meanwhile, it is expected that the makers will unveil the film’s trailer in the first week of April.

A Sequel with High Expectations

Directed by Ashok Teja, Odela 2 is the sequel to the 2021 film Odela Railway Station. The storyline continues to explore the mysteries of the fictional village of Odela, with lots of twists that promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In addition to the cast, Hebbah Patel, Dayanand Reddy, Yuva, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Srikanth Iyengar, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy among others. On a technical front, Ajaneesh Loknath scored the music with Soundar Rajan handled the cinematography.

As the release date approaches, all eyes are on the trailer, which is expected to drop soon.

Check Out the teaser of Odela 2 below:

