Tamannaah Bhatia has time and again, referred to Sridevi as a “super iconic” name and told the world how she is impressed with the legendary actress, whose work in Indian cinema cannot be replicated.

Tamannaah’s admiration for Sridevi

During a function organized during the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Tamannaah was questioned if she would want to portray a legendary actress on screen.

Without hesitation, she named Sridevi and stated, “It would be Sridevi, ma’am. I think she was super iconic, and she’s somebody I always admired.”

Sridevi was a trendsetter among Indian cinema, defying stereotypes and excelling in every genre from comedy and drama to action and romance.

Often known as the “first female superstar” of Indian cinema, Sridevi delivered masterpieces in different languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Her career was more than five decades long, with some of her prominent movies being Mr. India, Sadma, Himmatwala, Khuda Gawah, Laadla, Judaai, and English Vinglish.

She died after working on her last film, Mom (2017), which was a critically successful crime thriller where she played a mother fighting for justice for her stepdaughter.

Tamannaah’s Career and Upcoming Projects

Tamannaah Bhatia is a well-known Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film actress.

She has acted in 86 films and has won numerous awards, such as two Santosham Film Awards, two SIIMA Awards, and the esteemed Kalaimamani Award.

She is versatile and has portrayed varied roles in various genres, similar to Sridevi.

Her last release was Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, a heist thriller film by Neeraj Pandey, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta.

Tamannaah had an important role to play in the movie, further establishing her talent for playing hard-hitting characters.

She is presently preparing for Odela 2, a Telugu horror thriller film written and directed by Sampath Nandi and Ashok Teja, respectively.

Tamannaah stars in the film along with Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha.

Odela 2 is a sequel to Odela Railway Station, which was an adaptation of true events in Odela village, Telangana.

The prequel was well received by audiences, so the expectations are high for the upcoming movie.

Apart from Odela 2, Tamannaah has also been approached for other big-ticket films in different film industries, proving her increasing popularity in Indian cinema. Her capability to effortlessly move between genres and languages has cemented her as one of the most popular actresses of the day.

A Tribute to an Icon

With Tamannaah publicly announcing that she wants to play Sridevi, fans are looking forward to a biopic or tribute film in memory of the legendary actress.

With the acting skill of Tamannaah, commitment, and high esteem for Sridevi, she would be ideal to bring the legend’s life onto the big screen.

In case the project ever saw the light of day, it would be the pinnacle of Tamannaah’s career and an apt tribute to one of India’s finest actresses.

