Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s love story was one of the most controversial in Bollywood. Boney fell in love with Sridevi while being married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Together, they had two kids, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. However, did you know it was difficult for Boney Kapoor to convince Sridevi to marry him?

The veteran filmmaker has always been very vocal about his love story with Sridevi. In an interview with ABP News, Boney shared how Sridevi refused to talk to him when he proposed to her. He said, “It took me nearly five or six years to convince her. When I proposed to her, she was shocked and asked me, ‘You’re married and have two kids, how can you even say this to me?’ After that she didn’t speak to me for six months.”

Despite being married to Mona Shourie, Boney was deeply in love with Sridevi and decided to maintain a transparent relationship with Mona. Boney Kapoor shared, “I have always believed in honesty, and I told Mona everything. Love is never perfect, and sometimes, emotions are beyond our control. But I made sure to be transparent about my feelings.”

During this period, Sridevi maintained her distance from Boney as he was a married man, and she did not want a complicated love story. Boney shared that he remained patient and destiny had its own plan. The couple got married in 1996, and their bond grew stronger over the years. The unfortunate demise of legendary actress Sridevi in 2018 left everyone heartbroken.

Looking back, Boney Kapoor highlighted the importance of honesty in relationships. “It’s always better to be truthful to your partner and your children. I believe in being a friend, a father, and a mother to my kids. Transparency and understanding are key to maintain any relationship work,” he added.

