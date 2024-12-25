No Entry 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels. Producer Boney Kapoor announced the film earlier this year, and a new cast was confirmed. While the original 2005 comedy hit starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, the sequel stars Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Boney Kapoor has now announced the release date of the film, confirming when it will be hitting theaters. He has also opened up about why the original trio of stars will not be returning in No Entry 2.

Boney Kapoor Says No Entry 2 Will Release on Diwali 2025

Boney Kapoor talked about No Entry 2 in a recent interview with News 18. The producer revealed that the movie will go on the floors in June 2025 and will be released theatrically on Diwali, i.e., on October 26, 2025.

“It (shooting) will begin soon, probably sooner than expected. We’ve decided on the release date. Also, it would be October 26, 2025 – Diwali release. The shooting will probably start in June or July. Hopefully, we catch up with the target because we will have a lot of post-production,” Boney said.

He added that those who had heard the script of No Entry 2 said that it was even better than the first film. He further discussed why he chose to go ahead with a fresh cast in the sequel, replacing Salman, Anil, and Fardeen.

Boney said he waited for the original cast members for many years; however, things could not materialize. “Unfortunately, we cannot repeat the same star cast. I waited long enough, but everybody had reasons, and I respect them. So, it has been freshly packaged now,” he concluded.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry was one of the biggest hits of 2005 and is counted among the cult comedy classics of Bollywood. The film also starred Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Anees Bazmee will be returning to direct the 2025 sequel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kumar Vishwas Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Shatrughan & Sonakshi Sinha’s Inter-Faith Marriage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News