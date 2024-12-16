The Punjabi singer, Diljit Dosanjh, is on his Dil-Luminati Tour of India, which will soon finish as 2024 comes to an end. Speaking about Allu Arjun, he has been in the limelight for the past few weeks. This was notably due to the recent release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on big screens which continues to crush the box office numbers.

Diljit Dosanjh Recreates Allu Arjun’s Iconic Pushpa Dialogue During His Concert

Recently, the Punjabi singer performed in Chandigarh, where Diljit Dosanjh earmarked a genuine motion to newly crowned World Chess Champion D. Gukesh. Following this, Dosanjh humorously recalled the iconic dialogue from Pushpa, saying, “Jhukega nahi saala,” which translates to “never backing down” in English.

Diljit joked that if “saala” doesn’t bow down, why would “jija” (brother-in-law) back down?. For those unaware, the word “saala” has a twice meaning in Hindi. One is a brother-in-law (wife’s brother) and the other is used as a mild slang term. Adding to the fun, he imitated Allu Arjun’s iconic hand motion from Pushpa.

Has Diljit Dosanjh Seen Pushpa 2: The Rule?

While contemplating the audience, Diljit Dosanjh disclosed that he has yet to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule. He shared that he had watched the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, and truly loved the film. This highlights how the sensation of Pushpa’s first part played a vital role in the monstrous hit of Pushpa 2 at the box office.

Fans React to Diljit Dosanjh’s Reference to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Character

Diljit backing Allu Arjun has to be the last thing I’ve seen on the internet lol https://t.co/UExkK4tfpR — hemant (@TeluguInvader) December 15, 2024

Soon after the video circulated on the internet, it went viral among fans, who started sharing their reactions. Many believed that the use of the Pushpa dialogue was a message from the Punjabi singer to his haters, as he continued to do what he wanted. One user wrote, “Diljit is saying this to his haters, not Allu Arjun.”

Another user reacted with, “Diljit backing Allu Arjun has to be the last thing I’ve seen on the internet lol.” Overall, this unexpected crossover was something no one anticipated, making it even more interesting to watch.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood.

Must Read: Shakti Kapoor Was Also On Radar Of Kidnappers Who Abducted Welcome Actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan? Here’s What Spoiled Their Plan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News