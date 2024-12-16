Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has officially announced the teaser release date of Salman Khan’s highly awaited movie Sikandar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film stars Salman in the lead role. Since its reveal, the project has captured audiences’ attention and generated major buzz among fans.

The enthusiasm has now doubled as Nadiadwala’s teaser announcement holds a special significance for fans and Salman alike. As per the producer, Sikandar’s teaser is all set to drop on Salman Khan’s birthday, December 27th, 2024. Finally, the audience will get a glimpse of the much-awaited Sikandar.

As one of the biggest superstars, Salman enjoys a massive fan following eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen. The teaser of Sikandar will be no less than a special birthday gift for Salman Khan’s fans. The teaser drop on his birthday would be nothing short of a celebration. This announcement has further heightened the excitement of witnessing glimpses of Sikandar on this special occasion.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. This action-packed entertainer guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. It is slated for release on the Eid 2025 weekend.

