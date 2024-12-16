Legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain passed away yesterday (December 15) after battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 73. He was admitted to a San Francisco hospital in the US and breathed his last after his condition worsened. His demise has left an enormous void for the entire music fraternity and fans. Hussain started playing the tabla at age 3 and performed his first stage show when he was 11. However, did you know the late musician had left home when he was 6?

Why Did Zakir Hussain Run Away From Home?

Zakir Hussain recalled in his throwback interview on the Rendezvous With Simi Garewal show how he had decided to run away from home when he was 6. The tabla player said how his mother was initially against him pursuing music so he had decided to leave home with a woman named Pujaran. He had said, “I was very sad because my mother wanted to keep me away from music. I told Pujaran, ‘Let’s run away, you sing, and I will play the tabla and earn our living in this way.”

Why Did Zakir Hussain Eventually Return Home?

He packed some things inside his school bag and left home impulsively. Simi Garewal, shocked by this revelation, enquired whether he had anything to eat or sustain himself after taking this decision. To this, Zakir Hussain said that his father and Guru, Allah Rakha, were the only reasons that led him to return home. He had said, “How will I get food? But deep inside, I knew that what I needed was here, my father and Guru.”

In his glorious musical career, Zakir Hussain collaborated with many international artists, too. His family released a statement upon his passing. They stated, “His work as a teacher, guide, and educator has left a deep impact on countless musicians. His dream was to inspire the coming generation. He will always be remembered as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of our time.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Disha Patani Revealed That She Did Not Want To Be Just An ‘Eye Candy’ In Movies: “That’s Something I Want To Stay Away From”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News