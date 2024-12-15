Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is just a few weeks from its theatrical release. For those unaware, the film is set to hit big screens on December 25, 2024. Currently, the actor is entirely busy with promotional activities for the film. Meanwhile, since the official announcement of Baby John, one prominent question has been whether the film is a remake of Vijay Thalapathy’s Theri.

Varun Dhawan Responds To Baby John Being Called A Remake Of Vijay’s Theri

According to Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan finally broke his silence during a recent press event and reacted to whether his upcoming film Baby John is a remake of Atlee’s Theri. The actor confirmed that Baby John does indeed have significant adaptation elements from Thalapathy’s Theri. However, he pointed out that there are notable changes throughout the film.

Varun stated: “As you can see, a lot of the frames and a lot of the story angles are different. So, if someone comes in expecting a book-by-book remake, they will be disappointed because that’s not what the film is.” He then added, “It’s an adaptation. We’re not running away from that, but it’s more of an adaptation.” So, this indicates that Baby John is indeed adapted from Theri, but it’s not a complete remake of the original.

What Can Audiences Expect From Baby John, According To Varun Dhawan?

During the same event, Varun Dhawan also discussed the film’s storyline. The actor stated that he believes the movie will offer a modern perspective on parenting and highlight the major concern of women’s safety in India. The film is family-friendly and may address some essential societal issues through cinema.

Baby John Could Be A Game-Changing Film For Varun Dhawan

The hype and anticipation surrounding Baby John is certainly noticeable. Jio Studios released the movie’s trailer a few days ago, and has already induced over 58 million views and more than 390K likes. This signifies that Baby John has the potential to attract audiences to theaters. Ultimately, everything will depend on the reviews that come out on the very first day. Positive reviews could boost the box office collection of Baby John.

