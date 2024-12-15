Another season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has finally ended, and the last episode welcomed the team of Baby John. Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. It also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The show started with Sunil Grover’s act, this time, which did not land!

It was a little disappointing to see Sunil Grover struggling to put his act together. While Varun Dhawan tried not to grow up and drop the same jokes – some landed, some didn’t. However, it was a welcoming change to see him after such a long time on screen.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda did a funny gig, not because the writing was funny but because they broke the characters and started laughing in their own act, which never ended. No matter what, the laughter still came. But it has been an age-old technique on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and honestly, it now seems repetitive.

The man of the moment today was definitely Atlee, who was the saving grace for the finale episode. Atlee made sure that he kept dropping laughter despite not understanding a word he said. Some of his revelations and antics were also smart, and it was good to meet someone so energetic and sporting.

The disappointing part was none of the gigs landing in the last episode and we would want to wait for another season to look forward to some fresh antics and good writing.

This season, only Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor‘s episode, along with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s episode, could pass the laughter test, giving the show a much-needed format. However, the rest of the episodes either could not follow or could not follow the structure.

But yes, this song gave me a new song that is stuck on my head and I bet you will read it along with a voice – 8 baje nai…9 baje nai…10 baje duty shuru hoti hai!

Looking forward to the next season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

