When we talk about iconic Indian TV shows, FIR easily ranks as one of the most loved shows. In fact, even after so many years of it going off the air, the show still enjoys a cult following, and fans cherish it by revisiting old episodes of the classic sitcom. Among the actors, Kavita Kaushik is one such name who acted as one of the important pillars of the show, and without her, one can hardly imagine the show taking place. But can you guess how much she was paid as her salary? Here’s all you need to know!

Kavita is one of the solid performers in Indian television history. She featured in several TV shows, but the Shashank Bali directorial gave her the breakthrough role of Chandramukhi Chautala. She was just perfect as Chandramukhi Chautala, and the role was tailor-made for her. Apart from nailing the no-nonsense Haryanvi cop, Kavita also shared superb chemistry with her co-stars, especially Gopi Bhalla, Kiku Sharda, and Aamir Ali.

The makers tried replacing Kavita Kaushik with another face as a leading female cop but failed miserably. As a result, she was brought back to lead the pack, and as expected, FIR witnessed a big jump in its viewership. So, one can imagine how crucial Kavita was for the show. And for being this important, she was paid a big amount for shooting each episode.

While the exact number is unknown, rumors state that Kavita Kaushik was paid 65,000 rupees for shooting each episode towards the show’s end (2015). This was an impressive amount back then, and the actress deserved every penny of it.

However, before reaching such a stage, Kavita Kaushik started on a lower note. As revealed by herself, Kavita hosted a show as her first job, and for that, she was paid 1,500 rupees per day, reports Times Of India. If we compare this to FIR’s salary, the actress witnessed a massive hike of 4233.33% over the years, and she deserves it entirely.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertainment stories and updates!

Must Read: Sreeleela Made Over 5 Crores Through Movies In 2024, With 33% Of Her Total Salary Coming From Pushpa 2’s Kissik Song?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News