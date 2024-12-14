Sreeleela is one of the most talked-about Indian actresses in 2024. Earlier this year, she grabbed attention for her moves and pleasant screen presence in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Now, she even ended the year on a bang by being a part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, shaking a leg on a sensational song. This has helped the actress earn a solid sum as her salary. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Not long ago, the sensational actress made her acting debut. It was in 2019 she started her acting innings by doing a Kannada film, Kiss. She made her Telugu debut in 2021 by featuring alongside Roshan Meka in Pelli SandaD. Her first major Tollywood project was Dhamaka in 2022 alongside Ravi Teja. Last year, she had another biggie in the form of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari.

This year, Sreeleela started with a bang, grabbing eyeballs for her energetic performance in the Kurchi Madathapetti song and overall act in Guntur Kaaram. Unfortunately, the film failed to make it big at the box office. Reportedly, the actress was paid an impressive 4 crores salary for the film, which was a big hike compared to Bhagavanth Kesari’s remuneration of 1.50 crores.

Apart from Guntur Kaaram, Sreeleela had no other film this year but was seen in an item song of Pushpa 2. For this song, her rumored salary is said to be 2 crores.

If we combine Guntur Kaaram and Pushpa 2’s paychecks, the actress earned 6 crores through movies in 2024. Interestingly, Pushpa 2’s sum of just one song makes up 33.33% of her total salary.

On the work front, Sreeleela will be next seen in Nithiin’s Robinhood, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Mass Jathara. All these are films from Tollywood. She also has a movie opposite Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, which marks her Bollywood debut.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Fahadh Faasil Earned 15 Crore+ With His Four Releases In 2024, With 40% Of His Salary Coming From Pushpa 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News