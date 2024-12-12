Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is all set to collaborate with Virupaksha director Karthik Dandu on an upcoming mystical thriller. The team is thrilled with the announcement, and there have been speculations regarding the casting. Initially, it was believed that Meenakshi Chaudhary would play the female lead. However, recent reports by the India Herald and other publications suggest that Sreeleela will now be part of the film.

Tentatively titled NC24, the movie will be similar to Virupaksha, but each will offer a distinct experience. Currently, Tollywood actress Sreeleela is gaining recognition for her performances. She will next be seen in Robinhood alongside Nithiin and was recently featured in the Kissik song from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

NC24 will be a pan-Indian project produced by BVSN Prasad. Ajaneesh Loknath will compose the music for the film, which is expected to be a significant release in Chay’s career. Currently, Naga Chaitanya is busy with his movie Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film marks Naga Chaitanya‘s second collaboration with Sai Pallavi. It is an action drama about a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by Pakistani forces in international waters.

The upcoming film will mark the first collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Sreeleela, and fans are eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

