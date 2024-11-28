Recently, the makers of Pushpa 2 unveiled one of the most important promotional assets. Yes, we’re talking about the highly anticipated Kissik song. We saw how Samantha Oo Antava was instrumental in attracting the masses to theatres, and it proved to be a valuable addition to the film. Similarly, expectations were high from the Kissik song. To an extent, it has done the job, and Sreeleela has already become the talk of the town. However, in terms of salary, she is reportedly much behind Samantha.

Music is a very important factor for commercial entertainers, and during Pushpa, its chartbuster songs played a significant role in drawing footfalls. Almost every song from the album was a huge success, with Oo Antava being a major plus point. The never-seen-before hot and glamorous side of Samantha was a big draw for the audience, and her sizzling chemistry with Allu Arjun was a treat. Now, everyone awaits the response of the latest item song.

While the Kissik song has received mixed reactions for its Hindi lyrics, it is being hailed for its beats and composition. Also, the makers haven’t revealed much, as they have released just the lyrical version of the track. So, Sreeleela’s hotness quotient and her moves with Allu Arjun are kept under wraps for the big screen experience.

While promoting her upcoming film, Robinhood, Sreeleela recently spoke about agreeing to do an item song in Pushpa 2. She said, “The song itself will justify my choice. It’s not your typical item song. There’s a strong narrative reason behind it, which will become clear when the movie releases.”

Sreeleela also addressed the rumors of getting a much lower salary than Samantha’s rumored 5 crore fee for Oo Antava. She said, “We haven’t even discussed the remuneration with the producers yet.”

The Guntur Kaaram actress was paid 2 crores for the Kissik song in Pushpa 2 if rumors are to be believed. However, there’s no official word about the same.

