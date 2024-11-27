The iconic star Allu Arjun’s forthcoming sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has already created a notable buzz among the audience. The film is set to hit the big screens in the upcoming week, and fans are curious about Pushpa 2’s runtime. Adding to the anticipation, recent reports have confirmed that this installment will have a longer runtime than its prequel. The film will surpass SS Rajamouli’s superhit RRR, starring Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead roles. Scroll down to find out more about the film’s runtime!

How much longer is Pushpa 2 than SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

Recently, the iconic superstar took to his social media handle and confirmed that they had completed the Pushpa 2 shoot. Following this, reports from 123telugu.com confirmed that the film will reportedly have a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Compared to Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun’s upcoming film will surpass its runtime.

However, it is essential to note that the makers are yet to confirm its official runtime. If these reports are accurate, Pushpa 2: The Rule will become the longest Telugu film in the last 15 years.

About the Film

Directed by the prominent director Sukumar, the sequel is set to light up the screen. Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna will once again play Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil will reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh, the antagonist.

The action drama’s cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others. Originally, Pushpa 2 was scheduled to hit the theaters on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. However, the makers deferred its release due to a shift in the story.

The film will be released in theaters on December 5, 2024, and the international audience can enjoy this sequel on December 4, 2024.

Overall, seeing whether the forthcoming sequel will make an impression at the box office will be intriguing. Stay tuned with us to stay updated on its box office collection.

