Pushpa 2 Kissik Song Verdict Out: Allu Arjun & Sreeleela Destroy Thalapathy Vijay's #1 Spot

Pushpa 2 has been creating an uproar for a month, and now, as the film is coming closer to its release date, it is achieving new records for the Allu Arjun starrer. Recently, a new song starring Sreeleela was launched and it was titled Kissik. The song has turned into a hysteria currently, with a massive 27.1 million views in 24 hours!

Pushpa 2 Kissik Song Verdict

In 24 hours, with 27.1 million views the song has nailed three massive records in the history of Telugu and South Indian music world. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad the song has been crooned by Sublahsini in Telugu and Lothika & Sublahshini in Hindi. The Hindi lyrics were penned by Raqueeb Alam, and the Telugu lyrics were penned by Chandrabose.

Will It Turn Rage As Oo Antava?

Interestingly, while this item number in Pushpa 2 starring Sreeleela hit a massive 27.1 million views in 24 hours, its final target might be huge. The official version of Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise has become a rage over the years, with almost 300+ million views on various official channels.

Here are the three major records Kissik from Pushpa 2 has already broken.

Kissik VS Oo Antava

Kissik hit 27.1 million views in 24 hours, meanwhile Oo Antava starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, registered 12.39 million views in 24 hours. In fact, other songs from Pushpa: The Rise also had much lower views in the first 24 hours. The title track hit 10.38 million in first 24 hours, Saami Saami earned 9.06 million and Srivalli hit 6.98 million views in 24 hours!

Most Viewed Telugu Song

Kissik is now the most-viewed Telugu song in 24 hours. In fact, it surpassed the most-viewed Telugu song (lyrical) in only 18 hours. Previously the record was with Mahesh Babu‘s Dum Masala. The Guntur Kaaram song registered 17.42 million views in 24 hours.

Most Viewed South Indian Song!

Kissik is also the most-viewed South Indian lyrical song, with 27.1 million views. It has destroyed Thalapathy Vijay‘s Whistle Podu to claim the number 1 spot. Thalapathy Vijay’s song from The Greatest Of All Time registered 24.8 million views in 24 hours.

2 Records That Were Missed

While Pushpa 2‘s Kissik nailed three major records, it could not turn Tollywood’s most-liked lyrical song in 24 hours, and the record is still with Mahesh Babu’s Kalavathi from Sarkaru Vaari Paata with 806.3K likes. When it comes to the most liked South Indian lyrical song in 24 hours, the record is held by Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu from Beast with 2.20 million likes!

