Unni Mukundan’s Marco has generated buzz since its teaser was released about a month ago. Billed as the “Most Violent” film, it recently became controversial over its music.

The issue began 3-4 days ago when Marco’s makers announced on social media that the film’s first song, Blood, had been removed from YouTube. According to the makers, YouTube cited “extreme violence” as the reason for the takedown. However, we at Koimoi could not independently verify this claim. Whether it was a genuine issue or a marketing stunt remains unclear.

Following the removal, the makers changed the song’s visuals and re-released it, sparking the second phase of the controversy. Unfortunately, we could not access the original version of Blood that was allegedly taken down, so we cannot comment on its content.

The makers’ original social media post addressing the issue has also been deleted, but we obtained a screenshot of their statement, which is included below.

Source: english.mathrubhumi.com

Before diving into the second phase of the controversy, let’s examine the pedigree of the song Blood. Dabzee performed the vocals for the original version, with music composed by Ravi Basrur, who is renowned for his work on blockbuster projects like Salaar and KGF. Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics.

The second phase of the controversy arose due to backlash over Dabzee’s vocals. In response, the makers issued a social media apology and released another version of the song, this time sung by Santhosh Venky, a vocalist celebrated for his work in KGF. Both song versions are currently available on YouTube, and we will provide links below.

Dabzee version:

Santhosh Venky version:

Interestingly, the makers prepared both versions before the song’s release. The second version, featuring Venky, was released about a day later. The makers emphasized that this decision was based on audience feedback. However, this move has arguably impacted Dabzee’s brand value significantly.

