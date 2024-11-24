Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 is the last big release of the year. But it is the most-anticipated film of 2024. The action thriller is enjoying humungous pre-release buzz, not only in India but also in overseas markets. After North America, advance booking has now commenced in Germany and the UAE. To say the least, wildfire is set to explode on the opening day. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Pushpa: The Rule Advance Booking (UAE)

As per Nishit Shaw, Allu Arjun starrer began pre-sales on a banging note as INR 20.73 lacs(AED 90.2K) has already been added to the kitty. Hindi is the best-performing language, registering ticket sales worth 8.06 lacs (AED 35.1K). Telugu (AED 34K), Malayalam (AED 13.9K), and Tamil (AED 6.9K) are the other available languages that have made a good start.

Around 1,582 tickets have been sold so far from 201 shows of the VOX Cinemas. There are still 11 days until the big release, which means the figures will impressively boost in the coming days.

Australian Pre-Sales

The response is earth-shattering in Australia as well. Pushpa 2 has sold around 3.8K tickets from a single chain and registered advance booking sales of INR 47.2 lacs (A$86K). This includes ticket sales for both Hindi and Telugu. However, this update is as of November 23, 2024 (12 days until premiere).

Germany excels too!

Currently, there are only 14 shows available in Germany, but Allu Arjun’s mania is viral all over. 402 ticket sales have already been registered with INR 8 lacs gross earnings (€9.18K).

All in all, Pushpa 2 has made a fantastic start in the overseas markets. It has already clocked in over $1.3 million in sales in North America. The early trends make it quite clear that Allu Arjun starrer is going to be a force to reckon with at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

