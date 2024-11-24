Political drama The Sabarmati Report is enjoying good footfalls at the ticket windows. Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna’s film scored a fantastic second Friday, leaving behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. It has now witnessed an impressive jump on day 9 but is not as good as the 12th Fail. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Grows over 70% on day 9

As per the latest box office update, Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial earned 2.65 crores in the domestic market. This is a growth of exactly 70.97% compared to 1.55 crores earned on the previous day. Another interesting fact is The Sabarmati Report has raked in better collections than it did on the first Saturday, which brought in 2.18 crores.

The total box office collections after 9 days now stand at 16.36 crores. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 12.16 crores

Day 8: 1.55 crores

Day 9: 2.65 crores

The Sabarmati Report vs 12th Fail

The stakes are higher as Vikrant Massey’s latest release is mounted on a budget of 50 crores. It should ideally have been leading the race against his last success, 12th Fail. But that is not the case, as The Sabarmati Report is almost 1.89 crores away from 12th Fail, which had earned 18.25 crores by this point.

Budget Recovery

So far, 32.72% of the 50 crore budget have been recovered at the box office. There is a long way to go, but the clock is ticking. On December 5, Pushpa 2 will be arriving in theatres and will steal maximum screen counts. The Sabarmati Report must continue to show an upward rise in graph, in order to achieve success.

