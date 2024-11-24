Singham Again went downhill on its third Friday by falling below 1 crore mark, but yesterday, there was some relief as the film tried touching the 2 crore mark. Yes, the jump was almost double, and it was much needed to keep it going. Compared to Friday, the occupancy was better, especially during the night shows, and that helped to register a jump of over 75%. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The average occupancy throughout the country in the morning shows was 7%, similar to Friday. In the afternoon shows, there was a good jump, and an occupancy of 18% was registered. In the evening shows, there was slight growth, and the occupancy went up to 19%. However, the real game changer was night shows, which saw up to 28% occupancy.

As per early trends flowing in, Singham Again earned 1.70-1.80 crores on day 23, which is a jump of 78.94-89.47% as compared to day 22’s 0.95 crore*. Among cities, the Ajay Devgn starrer performed best in Mumbai, followed by Delhi-NCR. In these two cities, the occupancy was over 15%. Even Ahmedabad did well yesterday.

Inclusive of estimates, the total collection of Singham Again stands at 265.05-265.15 crores at the Indian box office after 23 days. Today, it might hit the 2 crore mark, and from there, the film has an outside chance of hitting the 275 crore mark. If the hold is good during weekdays, then the mark will be comfortably crossed.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It also features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in cameo appearances.

