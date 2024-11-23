After an underwhelming start, Kanguva wrapped up its opening week on a dismal note. Before the release, the magnum opus was expected to easily earn 400-500 crores globally, but no one in their wildest dreams thought that it would even struggle to reach the triple-digit score. Finally, at the beginning of the second week, the film managed to enter the 100-crore club at the worldwide box office.

Riding on a massive budget of over 300 crores, the film had high expectations pinned on it. However, the makers failed to create the buzz required for an event film. Yes, the entire team was engaged in promotional tours and other activities, but that clearly didn’t create huge excitement on the ground level. Further, things went downhill due to the underwhelming content.

Coming to the latest collection update, Kanguva has earned 64.91 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 76.59 crore gross. Considering the scale of the film, it’s a disastrous total. In the overseas market, it has earned just 24 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 100.59 crore gross, thus finally hitting a century.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kanguva:

India net- 64.91 crores

India gross- 76.59 crores

Overseas gross- 24 crores

Worldwide gross- 100.59 crores

From here, the film won’t cover much distance, and it is expected to earn below 110 or 115 crores.

Meanwhile, it was recently learned that Suriya has stepped up to compensate for the heavy losses that the production house, Studio Green, faced. Reportedly, the actor is eager to work on another project for the studio, which will be made on a comparatively lower budget. Also, reports state that the actor might even take a pay cut for it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

